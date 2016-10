Magnitude 5.2 quake hits Alaska — USGS

MOSCOW — An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale struck off the Alaskan coast on Sunday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake occurred at 22:07 GMT on Saturday at a depth of 20.9 kilometers (about 13 miles), 236 kilometers (147 miles) south of False Pass, a city in the Aleutian Islands, Alaska, according to the USGS. No information on casualties or damage from the quake has been provided yet.