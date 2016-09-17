Magnitude 6.0 earthquake occurs off Vanuatu’s coast – USGS

Vanuatu earthquake

MOSCOW — A 6.0-magnitude earthquake has occurred off the coast of Vanuatu, an island nation in the South Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey (USGS) has reported.

The earthquake hit about 7 km. northeast of Norsup at 02:31 GMT on Saturday. Its epicenter was located at a depth of about 37 km.

There was no immediate report on damages or casualties. No tsunami warning was issued.

The Vanuatu Islands are part of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire quake zone, where about 90 percent of the world’s earthquakes occur.