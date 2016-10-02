Maguindanao farmers plant rice in dry area of marshland, increase regional output

COTABATO CITY — Muslim farmers in Maguindanao province have expanded palay planting activities to up to 60,000 hectares in the Liguasan marshland thereby increasing production level by as much as 34 percent in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

Just when this farmer thought that he would have to postpone his planting for this season because of the prolonged drought, this weekend’s heavy rains came as a timely blessing, leaving these rice fields in South Upi, Maguindanao under water that came as a relief for farmers in the province. (Alexander D. Lopez)

Maguindanao Gov. Esmael Toto Mangudadatu said farmers grabbed the opportunity to plant palay in minimally inundated portion of the Liguasan marshland, increasing their productivity and improved livelihood.

According to Eugene Strong, agriculture secretary in the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF-ARMM), said Lanao del Sur rice production also increased this year.

Strong said a total of 88 percent rice production from Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur was enough to feed the region’s 3 million population.

With about 60,000 hectares of marshland converted into rice fields, Mangudadatu said the rice production of Maguindanao is expected to increase by 34 percent, including rice production in upland areas of the towns of Datu Salibo, Datu Piang, Mamasapano, Datu Hofer, Datu Saudi Ampatuan and Datu Piang.

Maguindanao farmers were lured into “invading” the dried up portion of the marshland to plant palay with the assistance from DAF that included post harvest facilities.

Engr. Don Loong, regional secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH-ARMM), said Maguindanao towns, which have long been suffering from lack of road network to transport goods, were now enjoying newly built roads connecting towns situated in the marshland.

Kadiguia Abdulla of DAF-ARMM said Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur provided 88 percent of the rice requirements of ARMM while the provinces of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi produced only 12 percent of the total regional requirement owing to the fact that most agriculture workers in three-separate provinces were principally into aqua-marine production.