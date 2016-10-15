Makati says Zika patient not its resident

The Makati City local health department countered an official report that the 42-year-old male announced positive of Zika virus is a resident of the city.

On Friday,the Department of Health declared that there are two new cases of Zika virus infection in Metro Manila—a 27-year-old female from Mandaluyong and a 42-year-old male from Makati.

But in a statement, the Makati Health Department (MHD) clarified that the latter actually lives in Mandaluyong and only works in Makati.

City health official and MHD chief, Dr. Bernard Sese, also mentioned that the patient is already well.

With the clarification, city health officials reported that there are no Zika cases so far in Makati.

Dr. Sese added that ovi-larvitrap operations will be conducted more frequently in the barangays, including public schools, to help identify areas in need of intensive cleanup operations.

“An intensified vector control is needed to curb the transmission of the virus. We need to destroy the breeding sites,” the health official stated.

Dr. Sese mentioned that misting will only be conducted in the city if ovi-larvitrap results remain high.

Makati Mayor Abby Binay also asked city residents to participate in a citywide cleanup drive to destroy breeding sites of mosquitoes.

Symptoms of Zika infection include fever, rash, joint pain, conjunctivitis (red eyes), headache and muscle pain.