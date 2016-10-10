Make it a Wolf Christmas

Often, the best Christmas present is something we didn’t know we needed until we receive it. For owners of automatic watches, the perfect gift this Christmas may well be – ta-da– a WOLF watch winder.

WOLF is a 180-year-old family-run business that specializes in watch winders and jewellery cases. The company has spent the last 25 years building its reputation in North America and Asia with enormous success.

And now, WOLF watch winders are available in the Philippines, and will appeal as perfect presents to owners of one, or three, automatic watches. Let alone true enthusiasts who may own four, or even 40 timepieces. WOLF watch winders are powered by a reliable Japanese Mabuchi motor, which incorporates a sealed gearbox with virtually-silent nylon gears.Battery and adapter operated,all winders come with an industry-leading two-year full replacement guarantee.

WOLF Cub Winders

These user-friendly, travel-ready winders are pre-programmed at 900 turns per day, rotating bi-directionally. Additionally, they can be stored in custom-made Cubbies, and then stacked to create a larger modular unit. This colourful collection of watch winders will appeal to those just starting their collection, or perhaps buying their first watch winder. They are also perfect for the growing number of women who wear an automatic timepiece.