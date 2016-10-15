Make Manila Bay more sustainable, NEDA urged

MANILA — Senator Loren Legarda has asked the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) to make Manila Bay more sustainable through its restoration.

Despite health warnings issued by national and local authorities, dozens of people still opt to frolic in the murky waters of Manila Bay at mid-day which lead them to exposing themselves to simple and severe health hazards. City of Manila officials advised the public to take a respite in public parks and historical sites instead. (John Jerome Ganzon) mb.com.ph

“Before we even think of reclaiming a portion of Manila Bay again, either for commercial or residential purposes, let us first check the living condition of communities around the bay,” Legarda said.

Legarda, Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, made this remark after the hearing for the proposed 2017 budget of NEDA, noting that the priority should be ensuring sustainability.

She stressed that almost eight years after the Supreme Court issued a Writ of Continuing Mandamus for the rehabilitation of Manila Bay, there has been barely any changes.

The senator asked NEDA to meet with the Manila Bay Coordinating Office (MBCO) to review the development plan for the Manila Bay.

She further said that all 178 local government units (LGUs) in the Manila Bay area should enforce the Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Law and have a materials recovery facility (MRF) and sewage system so that waste are not dumped on the bay.

“We should have a sustainable restoration program for the Bay which should include the strict enforcement of laws such as the Clean Water Act and the ESWM,” Legarda said.

“It would even be ideal if we have walkways and bike lanes around Manila Bay so that more people would realize the abundance of our natural resources and the beauty of what we have,” she added.

She also stressed the need to implement environmental laws, plant mangroves or restore coral reefs, whichever is applicable.