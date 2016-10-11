Malacañang will look into FVR opinion on Team PH

By Genalyn D. Kabiling and Reuters

Former President Fidel V. Ramos is a revered elder statesman and his concerns about the government of President Duterte would certainly be looked into, Malacañang said on Monday.

A day after Ramos wrote in his column in the Manila Bulletin that he found the Duterte government a “huge disappointment and letdown” in the first 100 days in office, Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said they respect the opinion of the former leader and would “listen” to him.

“Former President Ramos is a senior statesman and he’s acting in the sense of like a father. He’s not referring to the actual actions. He’s referring to the public relations, foreign relations that tend to be affected by the President’s language,” Abella said in an interview with reporters at the Palace.

“He has his opinion and he has concerns especially regarding foreign relations and these are also worth looking into,” he added.

Ramos, in his Sunday Manila Bulletin column, said the “Team Philippines” was losing badly as the government focuses on the war on drugs at the expense of issues such as poverty, living costs, foreign investments, and jobs.

The former leader said Duterte could have hit the ground running “instead being stuck in unending controversies about extra-judicial killings or drug suspects and in his ability at using cuss-words and insults instead of civilized language.”

Ramos, however, said there was still sufficient time “to correct the most serious flaws” in the national leadership and help regain the country’s reputation as a vigorous and rising competitor in the world.

The former leader made rare criticism of Duterte despite being designated as special envoy to China. Ramos, who led the country from 1992-1998, also played a key role in convincing Duterte to run for president in the last May elections.

‘Duterte a wise man’

Asked if the President would listen to Ramos, Abella said Duterte is a “wise man” and a “man of action.”

“I cannot presume on what the President will do but I’m sure, you know, we understand where each one is coming from. Each one has his own perspective,” he said. “The President is not just a reader, an actor, and a listener so we can, we can expect, we can expect that he also has his own decision-making processes and so may respond in a mature way also,” he added.

Vision

Abella also expressed hope that the public would also understand and appreciate the President’s vision for a truly independent country.

“I think what the public needs is a better appreciation of the President’s vision for the nation which is that we come into our own and truly have an independent mindset, independent spirit and that we will truly, fully embrace our being Filipino,” he said.

A report from Reuters said it was not clear why Ramos made his criticism at this time and he was not available for comment.

‘Very good’ rating

Ramos is the only president to score higher than Duterte in a Philippine opinion poll traditionally conducted after the first 90 days of each presidency.

Duterte was rated “very good”, with a net satisfaction rating of 64 percent in a Social Weather Stations Poll on Thursday, behind Ramos at 66 percent. Only 11 percent of 1,200 people polled were not satisfied with Duterte.

84 percent support crackdown

The drugs crackdown, Duterte’s signature policy popular among Filipinos who elected him in May by a huge margin, has killed more than 3,600 people since June 30, with 1,377 shot by police in operations. Activists believe the rest were mostly vigilante killings.

In a separate poll on Friday, 84 percent of Filipinos supported the crackdown although most felt it important to arrest suspects alive.

‘Discombobulating’ remarks

Ramos said the government’s mixed statements on Philippine-U.S. relations were “discombobulating” including Duterte’s verbal attack on U.S. President Barack Obama early in September at the same time his defense and finance secretaries were on visits to the United States.

Duterte a week ago said Obama should “go to hell” and that in his time, he might “break up” with traditional ally Washington.

On Friday, he reiterated ongoing U.S.-Philippines military exercises would be “the last” and challenged Washington to use the Central Intelligence Agency to oust him.

Decades of military partnership

“So what gives?” Ramos asked in the column.

“Are we throwing away decades of military partnership, tactical proficiency, compatible weaponry, predictable logistics and soldier-to-soldier camaraderie, just like that? On DU30’s say-so?,” he said, referring to a popular acronym for Duterte.

Ramos hoped the next 100 days would be “much, much better” and Duterte would consider “the entire gamut of Philippine problems, starting with poverty.”