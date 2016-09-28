Malampaya fund use to retire PSALM debts draws opposition

Some members of Congress are reportedly not receptive to the proposal of the Department of Energy (DOE) to re-align the Malampaya fund to retire the whopping P245-billion residual debts of the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corporation (PSALM).

Yet in an interview with reporters, Energy Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella indicated they are hoping those opposing parties would eventually re-consider their position so electricity rates could be pared for the Filipino consumers.

The sentiments of some lawmakers had also been sounded off by Senate committee on energy Chairman Sherwin Gatchalian, although he noted that the details of the legislative proposal on the use of the Malampaya fund have yet to be fleshed out.

Fuentebella qualified that “the proposal will have to be decided by Congress. We are looking at every detail… and we are trying to identify sources on how we can bring prices down and we have already identified some measures.”

While the intent of the Malampaya fund use is considered noble and defensible, some stakeholders in the power industry are also ambivalent as to the final execution of the policy.

Some quarters are pointing out that since cash is fungible, the checks and balances shall be airtight so the funds would not get into the pockets of reprobate officials and individuals.

The industry stakeholders can no longer put their trust blindly on the frequent desire of every administration to tap into the Malampaya fund, because in many instances, extracted cash from it had always been abused and misused.

There is that high degree of doubt also on the current DOE leadership because they have been treading the industry’s “learning curve too long” and yet it has been the allure of the Malampaya fund that got into their radar first – and there has not been any serious move to at least call for an extensive financial forensics on PSALM’s liabilities.

After three months in office, the Cusi-led DOE is still at understanding the elementary facts relating to power-supply demand outlook and may take even longer for them to understand the industry’s more complex issues and concerns.

When asked about proposals for a comprehensive audit of PSALM’s debts, Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi just indicated that there is “no need for it” and that they can just latch on to past financial scrutiny undertaken by the Commission on Audit.

If the State’s royalty share from the Malampaya project as well as other upstream petroleum ventures would be funneled to retire PSALM debts, it is anticipated that power rates will go down by as much as R0.28 per kilowatt hour.

There is that desire for immediate approval of the legislated measure for that purpose because of the more than P100-billion debts of PSALM falling due from 2017 to 2019.

If PSALM’s residual liabilities could be retired via the Malampaya fund, the universal charges for stranded debts and stranded contract costs may already disappear in the consumers’ electric bills.