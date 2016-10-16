Male only channels open in Baiyun airport of Guangzhou

An undated photo shows the male only channel in Baiyun airport in south China's Guangzhou city.

Now, time for the gentlemen to enjoy some privilege. Baiyun airport in south China’s Guangzhou city has just opened special channels for the security check of male passengers.

A staff member with the airport explains that part of the reason for opening the male-only channel is to respect the customs of some foreigners and people from various ethnic groups.This is a move by the airport to improve its services and become more passenger-friendly.

An undated photo shows the male only channel and female only channel in Baiyun airport in south China's Guangzhou city.

According to the regulations of the airport, female passengers should only be checked by female security inspectors. Under the original arrangement at the airport, when one channel is equipped with a male inspector and a female inspector, each female inspector has to deal with more passengers than her male colleagues.

Imagine the scene: a female is busy checking female and male passengers alike while a male idles on the sidelines. This appears to be an obvious waste of staff.

An undated photo shows the interior of Baiyun airport in south China's Guangzhou city.

The problem is solved by the new channels which allow male passengers to undergo checks by designated inspectors. Clear priorities allow the line to move faster and more smoothly, greatly improving efficiency.

The Baiyun airport has already set up female only channels, late-comer channels, first-class cabin channels and luggage-free channels, catering to the various demands of different passengers.