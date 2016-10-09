Male pageant winners tell youth: ‘Stay away from drugs’

2016 MALE PAGEANT WINNERS – From left: Andrea Biondo, 2nd runner-up, 2016 Mister Universal Ambassador; Fernando Alvarez, 1st runner-up, Mister World 2016; and Jaime V. Acosta, founder of Psalmstre, Inc. (photo by Joy Arguil) | mb.com.ph

Two male foreigners who are making the Philippines as their second home after they won in pageants abroad have called on the youth to stay away from drugs because it will not lead them to anything good.

“Drugs will not lead you to anything good. Be healthy all the time. I always take care of myself always. God doesn’t like that so try to be good. Live longer life. Don’t think of yourself but think of other people who love you,” said Fernando Alvarez of Puerto Rico, 1st runner-up at 2016 Mr. World pageant held in the United Kingdom recently, during a press conference sponsored by Psalmstre Inc. in Quezon City.

Alvarez said he keeps himself fit and healthy by hitting the gym all the time. “I do my cardio. I keep track of my micro-nutrients more than everything else and good hygiene.”

Filipino-Italian Andrea Biondo won second runner-up when he represented the Philippines in the second edition of the Mister Universal Ambassador held in Bali, Indonesia recently.