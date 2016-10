Man blows himself up at Abkhazia television centre: media

An unidentified man on Monday blew himself up at the state-owned TV centre in Abkhazia, a tiny Moscow-backed breakaway region of Georgia, a local official said.

via Google Map | mb.com.ph

“A man blew himself up on the territory of the TV centre. It was obviously clear that he had a bomb,” Russian news agency RIA Novosti quoted Abkhaz interior minister Aslan Kobakhiya as saying.