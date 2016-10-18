Manhunt on for 16 Manila officials involved in drugs

Manila mayor Joseph Estrada has ordered the immediate arrest of 16 public servants in the city identified to be involved in illegal drugs.

(Photo courtesy of mbarellanoconstruction.com)

The order came after the Manila Police District (MPD) revealed that these high-value targets are public servants from the Manila City Hall, barangay, national government offices based in Manila and police officers.

“They’re both elected and appointed (officials). Some are drug users, coddlers, traffickers, or protectors, including from the PNP,” said Senior Supt. Joel Coronel, MPD director.

“We have been monitoring them. Once we are done with the validation and it proved positive, we will conduct an operation— either entrapment, arrest or neutralization,” Coronel added.

According to the MPD chief they were able to identify the targets based on the information provided by arrested drug suspects, and those who surrendered.

The information gathered were later backed up by records from the MPD Anti-Illegal Drugs Division and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

During MPD’s sustained anti-drug and criminality operations in the past two weeks, Coronel said, 38 drug suspects have been arrested while 200 surrendered.