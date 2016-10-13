Manila City jail inmates protest over prisoner segregation

Inmates at the Manila City Jail staged a noise barrage Thursday morning, October 13 amid their displeasure over the segregation of prisoners.

Some 200 prisoners at the penitentiary’s male dormitory, particularly dorms 9 and 10 of the Batang City Jail (BCJ) group, protested atop the roofs of their cells, calling for the removal of Jail Warden Gerald Bantag.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) said it is only segregating inmates with drug-related offenses.

Jail guards managed to pacify the unrest at about 11:00 a.m., conducting an inspection afterwards which yielded seven pointed objects from the inmates.

Inmates belonging to the Batang City jail held a noise barrage atop a detention cell against their warden Gerald Bantag.(photo by Ali Vicoy) / mb.com.ph

An inmate was treated for minor wounds he acquired while climbing the roof.

BJMP spokesman Chief Inspector Xavier Solda explained that inmates imprisoned for substance abuse are segregated to provide them with proper intervention methods like therapy programs, physical fitness programs, spiritual enhancement activities and counseling.

Solda said this is part of the BJMP’s anti-illegal drugs advocacy programs.