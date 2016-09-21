Manila traffic unit to identify more no-parking zones

The Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) is out to stop criminal syndicates who earn millions by illegally charging parking fees to motorists as operations against illegal parking in the city intensifies.



(Michael Varcas) / mb.com.ph MB FILE(Michael Varcas) / mb.com.ph

After declaring the stretch of Rizal Avenue a no-parking zone, Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada is re-intensifying the drive against illegal parking that, he said, has become a “milking cow for profiteering syndicates.”

The MTPB will be looking into other congested roads in the city to implement a stricter no-parking zone program.

“Illegal parking has long been a serious problem, congesting our already congested roadways. This is so because it is being tolerated and has become the money-making business of criminal syndicates that earn millions from charging illegal parking fees to motorists,” Estrada said.

Aside from Taft Avenue, Estrada said other roads used as “parking lots” are United Nations Avenue, Lawton Avenue, Mendiola Street, Morayta Street, and San Miguel.