Manufacturing sustains growth in August

The country’s manufacturing output continued its growth in August on sustained production of capital goods and growth in volume of export-oriented products, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said.

Based on the Philippine Statistics Authority’s Monthly Integrated Survey of Selected Industries for the month, the Volume of Production Index (VoPI) grew by 13.5 percent, faster compared with 2.2 percent in the same month last year.

Rosemarie G. Edillon, NEDA officer-in-charge and deputy director-general, said the manufacturing output is sustaining its growth despite the weak global economy due to higher new orders as well as expansions of new manufacturing firms.

“We expect the firms to remain in the expansion mode in the coming months due to the increase in their operating capacity and purchasing activities,” Edillon said.

NEDA logo (Photo courtesy of www.daprdp.net)

This VoPI growth also pushed the three-month moving average growth rate grew further at 11.8 percent, a sign of expansion and recovery of the sector from the relatively weak performance last year.

Meanwhile, the Value of Production Index (VaPI) also grew by 8.4 percent, a turnaround from the 5.8 percent decline in August 2015. The three-month moving average grew by 7.0 percent.

For consumer goods, food subsector recorded double-digit growth in August, posting 11.1 percent and 13.3 percent growth rate in volume and value of production, respectively. These are improvements from the -14.5 and -14.8 percent growth rates last year.

The beverages subsector also recorded 16.1 percent and 21.3 percent growth rate in volume and value of production. These are also improvements from -7.5 and 0.7 percent performances last year.

For intermediate goods, petroleum products subsector recorded 2.3-percent and -6.8-percents growth rate in volume and value production, also improvements from -6 and -28 in the same period last year.

“In order to sustain and further boost the performance of the manufacturing sector, the implementation of support programs and projects especially in low-income and low-productivity areas must be continued and expanded,” Edillon said.

Also, she added that increased investments in research and development activities must be prioritized. This is to enhance the productivity and competitiveness of local products and processes, especially from micro, small and medium enterprises.

“What is important is that industries are able to produce quality goods and services at affordable prices, thus enabling more Filipinos to attain their aspiration, which is reflected in AmBisyon Natin 2040,” Edillon said.