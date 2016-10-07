Marcos hero’s burial petition with 1.15M signatures brought to SC

SHOELESS CASE — Encased in glass with the body of former President Ferdinand Marcos are a number of secrets long kept by the Marcos heirs like the explanation behind his being lain shoeless. (Freddie Lazaro)

A petition for the hero’s burial of the late President Ferdinand Marcos that has amassed more than a million signatures was formally submitted to the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday, October 6.

Marcos loyalists held a unity mass in front of the SC before the presentation of a total of 1,158,606 signatures advocating for Marcos’ burial at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (LNMB).

Lawyer Hyacinth Rafael-Antonio, the legal counsel of the Marcos heirs, said the steady support for the former president 27 years after his passing shows that “there are numerous Filipinos who are in favor of the burial of the late President at the LNMB.”

The petition comprised signatures from those collected on-ground by Marcos loyalists as well as electronic signatures gathered through a Change.org petition, “#ilibingNa si President Ferdinand Marcos sa Libingan ng mga Bayani.”

The e-signatures were cross-checked with the tangible petition to ensure that one person counted as one vote.