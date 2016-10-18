Marcventures looks to China for nickel processing venture

Manila – Marcventures Holdings, Inc, one of the Philippines’ nickel miners facing a possible suspension following a government audit, said on Tuesday it was in talks with potential Chinese partners for local processing of the metal.

“I talked to about two or three major Chinese companies and they are going to be potentially our partners in nickel processing plants in the Philippines,” Marcventures President Isidro Alcantara said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel.

“We are serious, we are moving forward and we are talking to them,” he added, without identifying the potential Chinese investors.

Marcventures’ board in April granted Alcantara the authority to seek potential investments in what could be the country’s third nickel processing plant.

“(The Chinese have) visited our mines. They’ve looked at the potential, we are even thinking of acquiring additional properties because we will need to feed the processing plant with nickel over a 15-20,-year period,” Alcantara said.

Marcventures could build a plant at a cost “much lower” than the $1.7 billion invested to construct the Taganito processor in the province of Surigao because a different technology is available from China, he said. The Taganito plant uses high pressure acid leach technology for processing nickel ore.

Taganito is one of the only two nickel processing plants in the Philippines, both owned by top Philippine nickel miner Nickel Asia Corp. and Japan’s Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd.

Marcventures is hoping to begin shipping processed nickel to China and Japan by 2018, Alcantara said.