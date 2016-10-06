Maria Sharapova to play at WTT Smash Hits in Las Vegas

NEW YORK — Maria Sharapova returns to the court for the first time since her doping ban was reduced when she makes her World Team Tennis Smash Hits debut next week in Las Vegas.

Maria Sharapova speaks about her failed drug test at the Australia Open during a news conference in Los Angeles. The highest court in sports has cut Maria Sharapova’s two-year doping ban to 15 months. The decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport means the Russian tennis star will be able to return to competition in April, in time for the French Open. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) mb.com.ph

WTT announced Wednesday that Sharapova will play in the charity event, co-hosted by Billie Jean King and Elton John, on Monday at Caesars Palace. Proceeds go to the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Sharapova says she’s “really excited to get back on the court for a great cause” and “looking forward to a great night of tennis.”

She joins a field that includes John McEnroe, Andy Roddick, Martina Navratilova, Mardy Fish, Mark Philippoussis and Liezel Huber. The event will be shown live on ESPN2 at 10 p.m. ET.

Sharapova’s two-year ban was reduced to 15 months on Tuesday by a sports court. She tested positive for the prohibited heart medication meldonium at the Australian Open in January.