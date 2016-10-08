Marie France understands women’s bodies better

Three decades… thousands of women… and counting. Marie France marks its 31 st year this November as the leading name in non-invasive slimming. Women like Bing Loyzaga, Amanda Griffin-Jacob, and Kelly Misa-Fernandez are just a few of the many who can attest to Marie France’s proven body shaping expertise.

Bing Loyzaga: From “too big” to a size 4

“In showbiz, image is everything. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to maintain my figure because of hypothyroidism. I gained so much weight and went from leading ladies, to mother roles, to no roles at all because I was “too big” to be onscreen. So I got help from Marie France. Just a few months ago, I started my Weight-Loss Program and from 185lbs, I’m currently down to 142 lbs and still losing. It’s unbelievable that I was able to go from a size 12 to a size 4 in such a short amount of time. At 46, I’m in the most exciting time of my life. I can share clothes with my kids and go on adventures with them, plus I have the confidence to take on any role again. Marie France made it possible!”

Amanda Griffin-Jacob: Keeping it firm and toned after 3 kids

“As we age, our bodies change and certain areas start going south. After 3 pregnancies, no matter how disciplined or healthy I am, I discovered that there are problem spots in my body that I need Marie France’s help with. They tone and tighten areas that no amount of exercising or dieting can target like my tummy and inner thighs. With Marie France, every woman can have the body she wants, at whatever age she’s in. I’m proof of it.”

Kelly Misa-Fernandez: From a 40-inch postnatal waistline to a sexy 26 inches

“After I gave birth, I struggled with weight gain, saggy skin, and stubborn fat in problem areas. I thought it would be easy to bounce back to my pre-baby body but I just couldn’t lose the pounds on my own! That’s when I asked the help of Marie France. True enough, it worked. I started with a 40-inch waistline and now it’s down to 26 inches. The weight I’ve lost has stayed off and I’m even continuously losing. As a first-time mom, Marie France has helped me feel sexy and confident again with my body. Just like that, I’m back to my model figure!”