Marikina River at alert level 1, reaches 15.4 meters



Marikina PIO Facebook page | mb.com.ph Rescue boats are deployed in Marikina River as the river reaches 15.4 meters above sea level Sunday, October 16, 2016.Marikina PIO Facebook page | mb.com.ph

Marikina River is now under alert level 1 as rains brought by Typhoon Karen continue to raise the river’s water level.

The river has gone up to 15.4 meters above sea level (masl) as of 11:48 a.m. Sunday, October 16, said the Marikina Public Information Office (PIO).

Marikina PIO added that all eight flood gates in the city have been opened.

There are still no flooded areas reported in Marikina City, but it has alerted residents along the river in the barangays of Malanday, Tumana and Nangka on the possibility of flooding.

The city has already deployed rescue boats as a precaution, with the PIO office and school gymnasiums to serve as evacuation sites.

Alert level 2, under which residents are told to prepare for possible evacuation, will be raised once the water level reaches 16 masl.

Forced evacuation will be ordered under alert level 3, when the river breaches the 17-masl mark.