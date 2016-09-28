Marinduque gov, bank execs charged

Marinduque Gov. Carmencita O. Reyes and several officials of the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) have been charged with violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act before the Office of the Ombudsman, it was learned yesterday.

Marinduque Map

They were charged in connection with the P300-million loan obtained by the Marinduque provincial government from the DBP.

Aside from Reyes, also charged were DBP Chairman Jose Nunez Jr., vice chairman Gil Buenaventura, and other bank officials.

In its complaint, the Marinduque Reform Movement (MRM), headed by Eliseo J. Obligacion, told the Ombudsman that the DBP should not have approved the loan because Reyes and the other provincial officials did not comply with the requirements for the grant of the loan.

MRM claimed that the provincial officials violated Provincial Ordinance No. 116 issued in 2014 for failure to obtain the endorsements of the Provincial Development Council for the projects to be funded and the submission to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of the 10-year provincial resource mobilization plan.