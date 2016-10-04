Mark Anthony Fernandez airs side on alleged drug possession

Mark Anthony Fernandez

Actor Mark Anthony Fernandez denies owning the kilo of marijuana reportedly found in his car by the authorities Monday night.

In a GMA News article, Fernandez claimed he had no idea where the illegal drugs came from, saying he was just about to buy marijuana from a dealer.

“Bibili po ako tapos dumating po sila (police). Hindi pa po ako nakakabili. Umalis po ako (at) tumakbo po ’yung magbebenta sa akin,” he told reporter Victoria Tulad.

He also denied getting arrested at a checkpoint in Pampanga that night.

Fernandez claimed he smoked marijuana to avoid getting cancer.

Director of the Angeles City Police Office Senior Supt. Sidney Villaflor said the arresting team found a kilo of suspected cannabis, wrapped in packaging tape, inside Fernandez’ car. The actor was said to have tried avoiding arrest by speeding his car but was intercepted moments later by another group of police.

Fernandez is the son of actress Alma Moreno with now-late action star Rudy Fernandez. Some of his most recent projects were “Juan Happy Love Story,” “Rhodora X,” “Beautiful Stranger” and the Filipino remake of the South Korean hit “Kim Sam Soon.”