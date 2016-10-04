Mark Anthony Fernandez to be sued for marijuana possession

Mark Anthony Fernandez

Actor Mark Anthony Fernandez faces illegal drug charges after he was arrested Monday night, October 3, in Angeles City, Pampanga for allegedly possessing approximately one kilogram of marijuana.

The 37-year-old former matinee idol was detained at Angeles Police Station 6.

Reports from Angeles City Police Office said Fernandez was aboard his yellow Ford Mustang with no license plate when he got flagged at a checkpoint along MacArthur Highway in Barangay Virgen delos Remedios at around 8:30 pm.

Chief Supt. Aaron Aquino, regional director of the PNP Regional Office 3, said police suspected marijuana contents in a torn plastic bag inside a widely opened dark blue bag in the car. But during the inspection, Fernandez allegedly sped off and a car chase ensued.

The car reached San Fernando city, where the actor was cornered due to heavy traffic, said Sr. Supt. Sidney Villaflor, acting director of Angeles City Police.

Aside from the blue bag, authorities also retrieved from Fernandez a small yellow plastic with marijuana residues and mechanical grinder for marijuana.

Fernandez, son of the late actor Rudy Fernandez and former Parañaque City councilor Alma Moreno, has been previously involved in drugs and even voluntarily entered a rehablitation center in 2004.