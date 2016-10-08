Marlon Stockinger on PiaWurtzbach: ‘We’re friends’

Filipino-Swiss Formula 1 race driver Marlon Stockinger said he and reigning Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach are “just friends.”

“We’re friends and we just happened to see each other in New York. It was just a nice picture, nice moment with her,” said Stockinger, in an interview on TV Patrol news program on ABS-CBN last Friday.

Dating rumors sparked between the two international celebrities after the beauty queen posted a photo of Queen P and Stockinger on Instagram last Sept 23. She captioned the image: “Marloner.”

“I normally don’t like talking about my private life but at the moment, again, we have known each other for a while,” said Stockinger.

Wurtzbach earlier said she and Stockinger are just friends.

Stockinger, 25, described Pia as “fantastic, friendly and very beautiful.”

“I think her beauty speaks for itself and she’s just a really nice person,” he said.

Stockinger is the first Filipino to win a formula race in Europe. Now based in Zurich, Switzerland, Stockinger currently drives for Lotus F1 Team Juniors in the 2013 World Series by Renault.

Wurtzbach has been linked to Dr. Mikhail Varshavski, dubbed the “Sexiest Doctor Alive” by People’s Magazine.

But the dating days between Wurtzbach and Varshavski appear to be over as the beauty queen unfollowed him on social media.

Wurtzbach has deleted some of her photos with Dr. Mike on Instagram. The doctor has done the same and only retained a photo of him and the beauty queen during a helicopter date in New York in April.