Maroon 5 cancels show due to upcoming birth of Adam & Behati’s baby

Maroon 5 cancelled their September 19 show at the XL Center in Hartford, CT due to the upcoming birth of Adam Levine’s first child with model Behati Prinsloo.



(Photo via @VSAngelsLove Twitter) Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo(Photo via @VSAngelsLove Twitter)

Just Jared reported that Prinsloo is schedule to give birth on September 20.

Fans who already bought tickets for the XL Center show may get a refund.

“Fans should return to their original point of purchase. Purchases made by phone or online will be returned automatically,” the band’s website stated.

Besides the September 19 show, no other shows on the band’s current U.S. tour will be rescheduled and all other U.S. tour dates will proceed as scheduled.