Martial law survivors in Negros to hold protest

Bacolod City—Martial law survivors in Negros Occidental will stage a protest march against the burial of former President Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng Mga Bayani.

Veteran journalist Edgar Cadagat said the protest will be on September 21, which will coincide with the 44th anniversary of Marcos’ declaration of martial law.

Negros Occidental Map (Photo Courtesy of Wikipedia)

Cadagat, who is chairman of the Mothers and Relatives Against Tyranny and Repression (Martyr-Negros), said the march will start from Rizal Elementary School to the Fountain of Justice at the site of the old city hall of Bacolod.

One of the most notorious incidents during the Marcos dictatorship was the massacre of 20 protesters by government forces in Escalante, Negros Occidental , on September 20, 1985.

Escalante massacre survivor Hendrilino Cerna considers the plan to bury Marcos at the Libingang is unacceptable.

“It is very painful to see that our government is still entertaining the idea of burying the dictator at the Libingan ng Mga Bayani. What Marcos did to us is unforgivable,” Cerna said.

A bullet is still lodged in Cerna’s hip, making walking difficult for him.