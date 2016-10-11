Matinee actor fighting for life

John Wayne Sace / Courtesy of @johnwaynesace via Twitter

Actor John Wayne Sace is currently fighting for his life at a hospital in Pasig City after two men riding on a motorcycle gunned him down Monday night, October 10.

A friend who was with Sace when the shooting happened was pronounced dead on arrival.

Sace, once a teen idol, was a member of the ABS-CBN Star Magic Circle and is now connected with another television station, TV5.

He made a showbiz comeback a year ago after a three-year hiatus due to “several personal issues.”

The 27-year-old actor, in an earlier interview with the Philippine Entertainment Portal (pep.ph), admitted having used drugs to escape his personal problems.