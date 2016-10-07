Matobato sent to Camp Crame amid court arrest order



(Photo by Jansen Romero) / mb.com.ph MB FILE – Edgar Matobato(Photo by Jansen Romero) / mb.com.ph

As promised, Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV surrendered self-confessed hitman Edgar Matobato to the Philippine National Police (PNP) at Camp Crame on Friday, October 7.

A warrant of arrest was issued against Matobato yesterday by a Davao City trial court where he faces illegal possession of firearms, according to ABS-CBN News.

Trillanes and Matobato met with PNP Chief Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa at the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG-NCR) office, where Matobato went through the booking process.

Trillanes, who holds himself responsible for Matobato’s security, expects the PNP to treat the hitman humanely.

“May tiwala pa tayo sa pulisya na hindi sasaktan si Matobato,” the senator said.