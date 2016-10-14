Matobato temporarily freed on bail

Self-confessed Davao Death Squad (DDS) member Edgar Matobato temporarily gained freedom after posting bail.

He was temporarily released from the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

MB FILE – Self-confessed hitman, Edgar Matobato is turned over by Sen Sonny Trillanes to undergo booking processing at the CIDG-NCR Headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City, October, 7 ,2016. (Mark Balmores) / MB.COM.PH

Police Supt. Elizabeth Jasmin, PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) spokesman, said Matobato was freed after posting a P30,000 bail on the sala of Executive Judge Bermelito Fernandez of Quezon City Regional Trial Court (QCRTC) Branch 97.

He faces a charge of illegal possession of firearms at the QCRTC Branch 97 after a caliber .45 pistol was recovered from his possession in Davao City in 2014.

Based on the PNP’s custodial logbook, Matobato was released at about 3:22 p.m. and was fetched by his legal counsel, Atty. Jude Sabio, and Senator Antonio Trillanes IV’s security team.

Matobato, 57, was brought to Camp Crame by Senator Trillanes last October 7 after an arrest warrant was issued against him for his failure to attend his arraignment in Davao City.