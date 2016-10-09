Maute group plotting another Mindanao attack, Army reveals

The Maute terrorist group was planning to conduct another bomb attack in Mindanao 40 days after the deadly bombing in Davao City, the chief of the Philippine Army revealed Sunday, October 9.

The terrorist bombing at the Roxas night market last September 2 left 15 people dead and 70 others wounded.

MB FILE – Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, escorts Davao City Bombing Suspects (L-R) Wendel Apostol Facturan as the bomb courier, Musali Mustapha, Documenter of the Incident and TJ Tagadaya Macabalang as the triggerman, all members of Maute Terrorist Group, during a press conference at the Armed Forces of the Philippines Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, October 7, 2016. (Mark Balmores) / MB.COM.PH

“Actually may plano sana sila (Maute group) na mag-conduct pa ng bombing after 40 days ng bombing sa Davao City,” said Lt. Gen. Eduardo Año, Philippine Army chief, citing information they received, “… pero na-disrupt na sila kasi sila (suspects) ang gagamitin.”

Año was referring to the arrest of three Maute group members and primary suspects in the Davao City blast as the reason for thwarting the plot.

The three suspects earlier arrested in a military and police checkpoint in Cotabato City were identified as TJ Tagadaya Macabalang, the trigger man of the bomb; Wendel Apostol Facturan, the bomb courier; and Musali Mustapha, the documenter of the bomb.

“Ang target nila mga cities sa Mindanao. Pero malabo na iyon kasi iyong gagawa ay nahuli na,” he added.

Año, however, did not specify the areas that the Maute group were targeting.

