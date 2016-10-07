Maynilad sees growth in expansion overseas

With P14-billion annual capex

The overseas expansion of west zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. -— which could possibly be in Myanmar, Indonesia, and Vietnam — is seen to happen before 2020.

By then, the company should have grown double from where it is now, Maynilad President and Chief Executive Officer Ramoncito Fernandez said.

Ramoncito Fernandez

“[For overseas expansion] We are looking at Southeast Asia, basically Indonesia and Vietnam and possibly Myanmar,” Fernandez told Manila Bulletin. He then pointed out that this should happen earlier than 2020 because the company wants to double its business by then.

Fernandez said the company is talking to “a good number” of potential partners in these countries and these are already in different stages of negotiations.

“The big picture is he [Maynilad Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan] wants us to double the business by 2020 and we are on track so far,” he added.

The company is also banking on its strategy to expand outside its concession and forge joint venture partnerships with different water districts across the country.

“Today, our group is already going out of our concession area because the growth in the concession area is very limited already. Strategically, we’ve already gone out of Metro Manila. We’ve gone to Iloilo and as far as Cagayan de Oro and now, we are looking at Bacolod,” Fernandez said.

“The plan is to invite water districts in municipalities to have joint venture with us to support them in improving their water distribution including their quality,” he further said.

In 2015, Maynilad said its core profit increasing by 10 percent to R9.7 billion.

Fernandez said the company wants to double this by 2020. In the meantime, the company is seeing modest single- digit growth for its income this year, which will be largely driven by the volume of the water it sold for the period.

To support its growth plan, Maynilad set an annual capex of up to P14 billion from this year until 2020, which will go as high as P56 billion in total.

“Half of it will go to wastewater investment, half of it for water network and water source,” he said.

Considered as the largest private water concessionaire in the Philippines in terms of customer base, Maynilad is jointly owned by infrastructure conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp., DMCI Holdings and Japanese firm Marubeni Corp.

Maynila, through its education arm, Maynilad Water Academy, just recently partnered with the Philippine Association of Water Districts (PAWD) to organize the Watershed Conference 2016, a venue for local water service providers to share best practices in watershed management.

A total of 126 participants from various water districts and private companies nationwide gathered for the conference to discuss the state of water and watersheds in the country, and find solutions for maximizing limited supply sources.

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Regina Lopez, in her keynote speech delivered by DENR Undersecretary Mario Mendoza, noted that the country is faced with an emerging water constraint due to industrialization and rapid population growth.

Given this, a National Water Plan is being developed to provide a collaborative planning framework for better management of water resources in the country.

The output of the Watershed Conference 2016 will serve as guide for water districts in instituting programs for effective watershed management.

“Keeping the country’s water supply sustainable is a challenge, given growing demand, but it can be done through intensified collaboration among water industry players. Maynilad will certainly do its part to ensure that future generations of Filipinos will continue to have access to potable water,” said Maynilad President and CEO Ramoncito S. Fernandez.

Maynilad provides water services in certain portions of Manila, Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon, Cavite, Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario.