Mayor Espinosa pleads not guilty

BAYBAY CITY, Leyte — Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando R. Espinosa Sr. entered a “not guilty plea” during the arraignment of two criminal charges he is facing at Regional Trial Court Branch 14 during the arraignment Wednesday here.



(EPA/Robert Dejon) / MB.COM.PH MB FILE – Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa, shown during his arrest in his hometown(EPA/Robert Dejon) / MB.COM.PH

Presiding Judge Carlos O. Arguelles presided the arraignment proceedings against Maryor Espinosa who stands charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunitions Regulation Act.

Mayor Espinosa, represented by his Cebu City-based counsel, Lawyer Laylaine Villarino, entered a “not guilty plea” when the charges was read by the court’s clerk of court.

The criminal charges against Mayor Espinosa and his missing son Kerwin stemmed from the August 10 and 11 raids made by members of the Albuera, Leyte Police Station and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) led by District Director Supt. Marvin Marcos at the Espinosa compound at Sitio Tinago,

Barangay Binulho 2, Albuera town that resulted to the confiscation of numerous firearms, ammunition and around P88 million worth of shabu.

The two criminal charges against Mayor Espinosa and his son Kerwin were not bailable.

Meanwhile, Albuera, Leyte Vice Mayor Rosa Meneses has assumed as acting mayor following the arrest of Mayor Espinosa last week.