Mazda recall over defected seal rings

BEIJING — FAW Group, a state-owned car manufacturer, will recall 22,817 Mazda cars due to defected dusk seal rings, according to China’s top quality supervisor.

The affected vehicles include 3,881 Mazda CX-7 cars manufactured between Jan. 6, 2013 and Aug. 13, 2014, and 18,936 Mazda 8 cars manufactured between April 19, 2010 and July 21, 2014, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement.

The defected dusk seal rings can cause dysfunction of the lower control arms of these vehicles and result in safety problems, said the statement.

FAW will check and replace the defective parts free of charge. The recall will start April 14, 2017.