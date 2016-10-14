Medical mission benefits Leyte town

Tacloban City – More than a thousand residents of the town of Barugo benefited from the medical mission conducted by the Leyte provincial government.

Governor Leopoldo Dominico L. Petilla told reporters the medical mission was part of the caravan conducted by his office to reach out the people in the countryside.

Tacloban City , Leyte Map (Courtesy of Google Maps)

Petilla said residents from the town’s 37 barangays trooped to the Barugo town gymnasium where the mission was set up.

Aside from the 1,321 residents who received medical service, there were also 177 tooth extractions and 300 had their eyes checked.

Petilla said 176 households received 1,056 packs of seeds, 138 had their animals’ health checked and 66 had haircut.