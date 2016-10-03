Meet Solo, the radio that plays music after reading your mood

People used to listen to music if they feel like it. Now, a radio has been developed that can mimic a person’s mood and automatically plays music to match it.

Photo courtesy of It’s Nice That

Creative studio Uniform launched Solo, a prototype radio that is capable of reading a person’s facial expressions and plays songs or tracks based on one’s emotions.

The massive yellow-and-gray radio utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

It first captures the person’s face. Then, its built-in facial recognition software from Microsoft analyzes the nuances of the person’s expression and displays emoticons on the gray screen at its center to reflect one’s mood.

The expression is simultaneously processed by Spotify’s algorithms, which generates the track to complement the mood.

The wall-mounted device is encased in wood and adorned with a bright yellow ring—containing the speaker, knob and camera—as well as a striped antenna on top.

Uniform creative director Mike Shorter said this opens up new possibilities on how to harness AI’s potential. “When you try Solo, you think not only about how technology is changing, but more importantly, how its relationship with us is changing”, It’s Nice That quotes Shorter as saying.

The device was demonstrated during the Digital Design Weekend of the London Design Festival at the Victoria and Albert Museum.