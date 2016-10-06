Meet the Fil-Am journalist who moderated the Pence-Kaine VP debate

Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia and Gov. Mike Pence of Indiana went head to head Tuesday (9:00 pm, EST) in the first and onlyUS vice-presidential debate at the Longwood University in Farmville, Va.

While many are still arguing who won the debate, there is one thing that the netizens are sure of: CBS News anchor Elaine Quijano did an excellent job at moderating the discussions.



(AFP PHOTO / POOL / joe raedle) / mb.com.ph Moderator Elaine Quijano from CBS reads her notes before the first vice presidential debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia on October 4, 2016.(AFP PHOTO / POOL / joe raedle) / mb.com.ph

Quijano received a lot of praise from social media users for her performance during the debate.

One Twitter user said: “This moderator is the best I’ve seen in a debate for a very long time. Tough questions, fair moderation without obsessive interjection#VPDebate”

Besides impressing viewers, the CBS News anchor also made history.

Quijano is the first Asian-American journalist to moderate a national debate. The Chicago-born anchor is of Filipino descent.

Her father is from Davao City while her mother is from Batangas, she revealed, during a previous interview with Filipinas Magazine.

The 42-year-old is also the youngest moderator in 28 years, since Judy Woodruff in 1988, Variety reported.

Quijano is also the first anchor of a digital network to host a debate. She is a daytime anchor at CBSN, CBS News’ 24-hour livestream channel, according to Heavy.com.

Quijano also serves as weekday anchor of the Sunday edition of CBS Weekend News and a contributor to the weekday Evening News with Scott Pelley as well as CBS This Morning.