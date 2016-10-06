 Meet the Fil-Am journalist who moderated the Pence-Kaine VP debate | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Meet the Fil-Am journalist who moderated the Pence-Kaine VP debate

by MB Online
October 6, 2016

Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia and Gov. Mike Pence of Indiana went head to head Tuesday (9:00 pm, EST) in the first and onlyUS vice-presidential debate at the Longwood University in Farmville, Va.

While many are still arguing who won the debate, there is one thing that the netizens are sure of: CBS News anchor Elaine Quijano did an excellent job at moderating the discussions.

Moderator Elaine Quijano from CBS reads her notes before the first vice presidential debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia on October 4, 2016. (AFP PHOTO / POOL / joe raedle) / mb.com.ph

Quijano received a lot of praise from social media users for her performance during the debate.

One Twitter user said: “This moderator is the best I’ve seen in a debate for a very long time. Tough questions, fair moderation without obsessive interjection#VPDebate”

Besides impressing viewers, the CBS News anchor also made history.

Quijano is the first Asian-American journalist to moderate a national debate. The Chicago-born anchor is of Filipino descent.

Her father is from Davao City while  her mother is from Batangas, she revealed, during a previous interview with Filipinas Magazine.

The 42-year-old is also the youngest moderator in 28 years, since Judy Woodruff in 1988, Variety reported.

Quijano is also the first anchor of a digital network to host a debate. She is a daytime anchor at CBSN, CBS News’ 24-hour livestream channel, according to Heavy.com.

Quijano also serves as weekday anchor of the Sunday edition of CBS Weekend News and a contributor to the weekday Evening News with Scott Pelley as well as  CBS This Morning.