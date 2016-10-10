Meetings just got smarter with the Lenovo Smart Meeting Room Solution

Announced at Lenovo’s annual Accelerate Partner Forum this year, the Lenovo Smart Meeting Room Solution is now available in Philippines The Lenovo Smart Meeting Room Solution is a collaboration with Intel featuring the ThinkCentre Tiny desktop and Intel Unite technology, which will transform meeting room spaces, change the way employees collaborate and provide a valuable boost to productivity through a seamless wireless connection.

The ThinkCentre Tiny desktop with Intel vPro will leverage the new Intel Unite Technology, allowing devices to connect wirelessly to new or existing displays, projectors, or interactive whiteboards — no cables needed. Meeting attendees can view and present up to four presentations at the same time, while also sharing and annotating content.

“At Lenovo, we are committed to constant innovation to help our customers achieve their IT and business goals, and ultimately to enhance their employees’ productivity,” said Michael Ngan, Country General Manager, Lenovo Philippines. “The Lenovo Smart Meeting Room Solution will bring employee collaboration to a new level, helping organisations to get the most out of meetings.”

In two separate studies, meetings are pinpointed as the number one time waster at work ; employees spend more than 22 hours per month in meetings while almost 70 percent of workers claim meeting time is unproductive . Setting up meetings and connecting to displays or projectors is often complex and valuable meeting time is wasted, causing frustration and impacting overall engagement. Now with the Lenovo Smart Meeting Room Solution, featuring the ThinkCentre Tiny with Intel vPro and Intel Unite technology, meeting time setbacks are virtually eliminated – instead of searching for adapters and dealing with technical difficulties, employees can now spend more time successfully collaborating and bringing their best ideas to the table.

Furthermore, the Lenovo Smart Meeting Room Solution allows for up to four presentations to be shown on a meeting room display while content can also be annotated in real time.

With secure rotating PIN codes, attendees can also access the meeting by simply entering the meeting PIN code generated by Intel Unite, into their device. They can also then effortlessly distribute content among all attendees.

