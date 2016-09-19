Megawide to invest in infra projects

MANILA — Megawide Construction Corporation is set to strengthen its presence in the infrastructure sector as it pursues the completion of the Southwest Integrated Transport System and Terminal 2 of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

Megawide logo

Megawide Chairman Michael Cosiquen stated that the company intends to contribute its expertise in engineering and infrastructure building through participating in public-private partnership (PPP) projects.

The company seeks to build its identity as an infrastructure developer to ensure strong growth in revenues in the near term.

Cosiquen disclosed that Megawide is set to start the construction of the Southwest Integrated Transport System (SWITS) in the fourth quarter of 2016.

SWITS, located along the Cavite Expressway in Paranaque City, is a PPP project touted by the government as one of the long-term solutions to help decongest the worsening Metro Manila traffic that reportedly costs the economy PHP3 billion per day.

Meanwhile, the construction of Terminal 2 for the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) is proceeding on schedule and will increase its overall capacity to 12.5 million passengers per annum (MPPA) once completed. Despite a design capacity of only 4.5 MPPA, the existing Terminal 1 efficiently accommodated almost 8 million passengers in 2015 through improvements and changes in the flow of passengers that consequently reduced congestion.

MCIA was named as the 18th Best Airport in Asia in a passenger survey conducted last year and has garnered a number of international awards, most recently the Best Transport Deal award from Project Finance International, and the Transport Deal of the Year award from EuromoneyIJGlobal.

“MCIA is expected to redefine the aviation industry in the country and provide a positive perception on Philippine airports in the global market. At the same time, our achievements at the MCIA provide a creditable platform from which we create a broader business base, and which shields Megawide from over-reliance on any one market,” according to the Megawide chairman.

Megawide, together with Bangalore-based partner GMR Infrastructure Limited, took over operations of the MCIA in November 2014.

As the firm pursues its vision to become an infrastructure and engineering firm, it will still focus on its vertically-integrated construction business providing the cash flow for its PPP-based projects.

Megawide COO Edgar Saavedra explained in his President’s Report that new construction contracts for 2015 surpassed the 2014 figure at PHP37.73 billion or a 114 percent growth.

Consolidated net income jumped 66 percent to PHP1.47 billion in 2015 from PHP887 million in 2014, driven by a 16 percent growth in its core construction business and first full-year earnings recognition from its airport operations, the highest growth posted by the Company since its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2011.

Its construction business contributed 66 percent to total consolidated earnings at PHP973 million, while airport operations income from the MCIA contributed 34 percent at PHP501 million.

“Outlook in the Philippine construction market remains positive. Rising growth in the residential sector is expected to continue, while the BPO industry is seen to sustain the demand for office space,” Saavedra said.

He added that the company’s investments into engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts in the renewable energy (RE) industry have expanded its sources of revenue.

Megawide has already delivered three solar farms in Bataan, Negros Occidental, and Cebu with a combined capacity of more than a hundred megawatts. It is already increasing its presence in the RE market and is also looking at EPC contracts for hydro and biomass power plants across the country.

Megawide went public in February 2011 with a net income of PHP750 million and has since grown 14.5 percent on a compounded annual growth rate basis. In 2012, a year after the IPO, the Company’s net income grew by 35 percent, followed by another 38 percent in 2013.

Incorporated on July 2004, Megawide is primarily engaged in general construction which involves constructing, enlarging, repairing, or engaging in any work upon buildings, houses and condominium, roads, plants, bridges, piers, waterworks, railroads and other structures, and to own, use, improve and develop real estate of all kinds.