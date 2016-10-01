Melai reconciles with husband Jason

It is indeed a good life for “Magandang Buhay” host and actress Melai Cantiveros as everything is going well now between her and husband Jason Francisco.

Two months following their reported rift, Melai announced on Friday via the show that they have reconciled and she is 10-weeks pregnant.

Melai Cantiveros and Jason Francisco (Instagram)

The TV host has already told their firstborn Mela about her pregnancy. Jason was very excited and happy upon learning about the coming bundle of joy.

It was in May when the couple admitted having marital problems. In July, Jason wrote a series of posts on social media to announce their split. Jason admitted they had a problem because of Melai having an onscreen partner on “We Will Survive.”

Now that all’s water under the bridge, Melai thanked Jason and promised to survive together what life brings them.

“Papang, thank you for always being there for me and kay baby Mela. Thanks for understanding me. Mahal na mahal ka namin ni Mela. Kahit anong mangyaring baha talagang mag-babangka tayo. Go, go, go,” Melai said.