Memories of Singapore

The list is long, and the memories are tasty

Back when I was very small, and we lived in Singapore, a visit to the hawker stalls was a regular occurrence. My brother and I would wake up early on weekends to watch my dad play tennis, running around and trying to play as well with our child-sized rackets when his game was over. Then we would drive to the Newton Circus hawker center for a kway teow noodle soup breakfast. Back then, the hawker centers were very different from what they are now. They were open air, often set up in parking lots after 5 p.m., or more permanent places with just roofs over each stall, and tables and chairs set up in a common area and in front of each stall.

We would stake our claim on a table or sometimes share with someone else, and my dad would go off to buy us breakfast—junior-sized bowls for us, and a giant bowl for him. As we waited, balancing on (often) unstable stools or tables, feet swinging because our legs were too short to reach the ground, the smells and sounds of the hawker stalls would envelope us. The sharp sizzle of char kway teow on a hot wok, steam rising from a bubbling pot of soup, the metal clang of utensils as nasi goreng was tossed around in a wok, the spicy smells of curry, and the loud voices of vendors as they plied their trade to customers were as familiar to us as the smell of adobo to our cousins back in the Philippines.











Hawker-inspired stalls at Makansutra (Manila Bulletin)

Duck yam rice from Jin Ji Teochew Braised Duck (Manila Bulletin)

Laksa from Donald and Lily (Manila Bulletin)

Roti from Curry Flurry (Manila Bulletin)











The kway teow soup would arrive so hot that we had to blow for a few minutes before starting to slurp the clear, tasty broth. We would chase the wide, slippery noodles with our chopsticks and try to imitate my dad as he wielded chopsticks and a Chinese spoon with aplomb. My brother and I often resorted to using our spoons to try and spoon noodles into our mouths, while spearing fishballs and bits of meat with our chopsticks. I haven’t had kway teow soup since we left Singapore.

Food is tied into most of my memories of growing up in Singapore. We dipped skewers of chicken satay into spicy peanut sauce while running around the pool at the Tanglin Club with our friends, I wrinkled my nose and refused to eat Singapore’s iconic fish head curry, warm egg tarts were a treat when we would visit People’s Park, after a trip to the zoo to visit Ah Meng the orangutan we would cool off with cendol, giggling my way through a plate of nasi goreng on sleepovers at my best friend’s house. The list is long, and my memories are tasty.

When Makansutra opened up in SM Megamall two weeks ago, I saw this as my chance to finally eat good Singaporean food in the Philippines. Makansutra, in which Singaporean street food guru K.F. Seetoh partnered with locals J.J. Yulo and Chef Him Uy de Baron, puts together 12 food stalls in an area patterned after Singapore’s hawker centers. While many of the stalls are Singaporean, others are from different parts of Asia, including the Philippines.

At the entrance, someone explains to you that Makansutra is like a food court. You find a table, choose your food from the stalls, pay at each one, and go back to collect your food. I remember the old hawker centers in Singapore where you would choose your table, order your food from various stalls, and it would be brought to your table. I always wondered how the hawkers knew exactly where to find you to bring your food, and how much money to collect from you afterwards (simply by looking at the empty dishes on your table).

Each stall in Makansutra has a small sign, with photographs, that explains how to eat their dishes, with a few tips on how to best enjoy the food—a very J.J. Yulo detail. An interesting thing about Makansutra is the different variations of chili sauce that you find in each stall. There are tangy and very fresh sauces with chilis and ginger; there are salty, slightly funky chili sambal sauces; sweet, garlicky sauces; and one that looks like a Mexican hot sauce but has sour tamarind and chili paste notes. Each chili sauce is particular to a different stall is made to pair beautifully with the specialty dish of that stall. Ask for the chili sauces when you order, you won’t be disappointed.

In my first two visits to Makansutra, I satisfied my cravings for long-remembered dishes from childhood. The best was the roti paratha from Curry Flurry. It was exactly the same layered, slightly doughy inside, crisp and golden brown in random spots roti that I remember eating when I was small. My brother Rene and I still eat it exactly the same way—peeling off and eating each layer, finishing with the crisp, slightly oily outermost layer. Rene and I don’t dip our roti in curry sauce, because we honestly don’t remember ever having it served to us with curry sauce in Singapore. Back then, my dad would bring home roti wrapped in brown paper from the Adam Road Hawker Center when I didn’t like what was for dinner. There were two kinds—plain roti, and roti with egg.

Another favorite stall at Makansutra is Jin Ji Teochew Braised Duck and Kway Chap. The food here is almost austere compared to other stalls, but the flavors are bold and clean. The duck kway chap (dry) is just slices of tender braised duck over a bowl of thick, flat kwayt eow noodles and an accompanying bowl of almost black broth redolent with five-spice. The five-spice flavors are strong, but not bitter, with a slight sweetness—simple, but flavorful. Another dish to try is the duck yam rice, again just slices of braised duck, a few slices of cucumber, a mound of flavorful rice, and chili sauce with sour tamarind notes.

The specialties at Ah Tee are oyster omelet and carrot cake. The oyster omelet is chewy and sticky, with crisp, browned bits of egg, and plump briny oysters. My favorite though is the black carrot cake, which my dad used to order in Singapore. It isn’t the dessert carrot cake most people know and is instead a steamed cake of rice flour and white radish (sometimes known as white carrot), which is cut into cubes and stir-fried with garlic, eggs, sweet soy sauce, and preserved radish. Both dishes are eaten with a fresh, tangy chili sauce.

And then there is mee siam from Donald and Lily—stir fried noodles, prawns, and slices of bean curd that are doused in a spicy, sour sauce and served with a dollop of sambal chili. Alhambra Padang Satay serves skewers of chicken satay with chunks of cucumber and firm tofu with a spicy, peanut sauce. The flavors are as I remember them, with hits of lemongrass, coconut milk, and spice, but I wish there had been more chili heat. I remember always eating satay that left a burst of piquant heat on my lips. Hong Kong Street Old Chun Kee serves chili crabs, tiny baby squid deep-fried till crisp and bathed in a sweet sauce, and their famous prawn paste fried chicken with crisp skin, fall-of-the-bone meat, and that slightly funky, salty taste from the shrimp sauce marinade.

And of course, Gooba Hia is the Philippine contribution to the stalls in Makansutra. Chef Him chose to focus on beef dishes with the flavors of pares. The braised beef donburi is tender enough to shred with a fork, and imbued with sweetish soy and star anise flavors. Served over steamed rice drizzled with the braising sauce, and a hard boiled egg on the side, it’s the kind of food you want to eat when you’re down with a cold.

Makansutra is still finding its legs, and there are minor glitches here and there, but nothing that can’t easily be fixed. Be prepared for sweat to drip as you eat—the air-conditioner and exhausts can’t quite seem to cope with the heat from 12 high-heat cooking stations. The cold desserts like cendol are still not available. Some of the more popular dishes get sold out pretty quickly, and you may have to wait up to half an hour before they are ready for service again. The roti, while spot on with the flavors and texture, is a bit uneven on quality; and I’m still missing the “kiss of the wok” flavors in the stir-fried noodle dishes. But would I go back? Yes. Over and over again, if the quality and flavors of the food remain true to their original hawker roots. After all, it isn’t often that I get to relive my favorite food memories from childhood. And Rene and I agree, roti just the way we remember it has always been that elusive food that we have chased after ever since we left Singapore.

Email me at cbj2005@gmail.com or follow me on Instagram/@eatgirlmanila.

Makansutra is on the 2nd floor of SM Megamall Building A.