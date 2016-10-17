Meralco-Aboitiz tap Korean firm for $1.2-billion Subic project

The joint venture of the Manila Electric Company’s (Meralco) power generation arm and the Aboitiz Group, together with their Taiwanese partner, is scheduling the award of the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to South Korean firm Doosan Group for the 600-megawatt Redondo Peninsula Energy (RP Energy) coal-fired power project at the Subic freeport zone.

A highly placed source confirmed that final documentation processes are now ongoing and that the award of the turnkey contract “will happen very soon.”

The proposed facility, as initially crunched, will entail investments of roughly $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion – if the two phases at 300MW capacity each will be fully implemented. Aboitiz Power Corporation President Antonio R. Moraza first hinted to reporters that the chosen EPC contractor is a Korean firm and that they are already preparing for the contract’s award.

Meralco-Aboitiz logo

He similarly noted that project development will kick-off with the initial 300MW; and a decision will come subsequently for the second phase – pending the resolution of some issues relating to the transmission facility that will underpin the power plant’s capacity wheeling to the grid.

Moraza said “I think we will break ground mid-January. We are going to award the EPC soon.” The plant is to be equipped with circulating fluidized bed (CFB) combustion technology.

He added “if the transmission line is available, we will build the succeeding 300 megawatts.” It was previously reported that some areas traversed by the original route of the transmission line include domain of indigenous peoples, hence, corresponding remedies are being sorted out.

For the other issues relating to the project’s implementation, Meralco PowerGen previously noted that an engineering consultant had been engaged “to conduct a geophysical study” as well as the required slope remediation plan.

Meralco said RP Energy also “intends to mandate a lead arranger for the entire debt financing requirement of the project on a non-recourse basis.”

The whole loan amount, earlier placed at P39 billion, would be raised from local banks. The proposed funding arrangement will be 70 percent loans; and 30 percent will be from equity contributions of project sponsors Meralco PowerGen, Aboitiz Power Corporation and Taiwan Cogeneration Corporation.