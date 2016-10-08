Meralco K-Ligtas awards start screening contenders

The screening and evaluation of entries is currently ongoing for the Meralco K-Ligtas (Kuryenteng Ligtas) Awards, the country’s first award-giving body that honors organizations and businesses for their electrical safety excellence and invaluable heroism in promoting safety in the workplace.

Awards Committee members, namely, (sitting from left) Meralco Power Academy (MPA) Business Development and Marketing Head Agnes L. Fidelino, Meralco Head of Human Resources and MPA President Ramon B. Segismundo, Meralco Head of Networks Ronnie L. Aperocho, Meralco Power Academy Head of Advocacy Development and Engagement Vivien Arnobit, (standing from left) K-Ligtas Awards Assessment Team members Ernest Egana, Rosy Ibay and Rowena Lugay, Meralco Safety, Occupational Health and Environment Management Head Efren V. Domingo, Meralco Dasmariñas Sector Head Gary Festin, IIEE Electrical Safety Committee Chairman Engr. Hipolito A. Leoncio, K-Ligtas Awards Committee Chairman and Meralco Vice President Fortunato Leynes, Pasig City Bureau of Fire Protection Chief Senior Inspector Engr. Anthony Arroyo, DOLE Deputy Executive Director for OSH Jose Maria Batino, and UPEEEI Deputy Director of Planning, Development & FinanceDr. Allan Nerves.

Winners will be awarded during the opening rites of the 41st National Convention of the Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines on November 25, 2016 at the SMX Convention Center, SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City.

An advocacy program of Meralco through the Meralco Power Academy, K-Ligtas Awards is in collaboration with the Philippines’ premiere authorities in electrical systems, labor management, and public safety: the Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines, the Department of Labor and Employment’s Occupational Safety and Health Center, the Professional Regulation Commission Board of Electrical Engineering, the University of the Philippines, and the Bureau of Fire Protection.

For more information about the K-Ligtas Awards, email power.academy@meralco.com.ph. You may also visit www.meralcopoweracademy.com.