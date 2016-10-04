Meralco rates to likely go up but tempered

Power rates in Manila for this month may likely go up as the result of the recent decline in Philippine peso and higher fuel prices but this will be tempered as Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) saw lower prices in Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM).

Photo courtesy of commons.wikimedia.org (mb.com.ph)era

“While there is an upward price pressure due to higher fuel prices and the peso’s depreciation, we [Meralco] have observed that spot market prices were lower in September versus the preceding month,” Meralco senior vice president and head of utility economics Lawrence Fernandez said in a text message.

Fernandez said Meralco will announce tomorrow (Thursday) the final generation charge for the month of October.

“We are still collating billing data,” he noted.

Fernandez already said before that one factor that may lead to higher power rates is the increase in coal prices, which will also put pressure on generation costs.

“After two successive reduction of overall electricity rate to households, we saw that electric rates declined to record lows. Now, we are seeing that there are certain factors that will put pressure on generation cost,” Fernandez said in a previous report.

“Second, we noticed increases in coal price. If this continues, there’s a possible effect to the generation charge,” he added.

Bulk of Meralco’s power sources largely comes from natural gas at 46.2 percent, while coal at 37.1 percent.

At the same time, Meralco also purchases some of its supply from WESM, with the rest coming from Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and Power Supply Agreements (PSA).

The Philippine peso slumped to fresh seven-year low more than a week ago when it fell to P48.50 to US dollars.

It was already reported earlier that such depreciation will definitely put pressure on Meralco’s generation charge.

John Morris, Head of Tariff Report of International Energy Consultants, said before that if the currency depreciates, the fuel tariff usually increases also.