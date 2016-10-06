Metro mayors support emergency powers for Duterte

The Metro Manila mayors have agreed to support the granting of emergency powers to President Duterte in a bid to solve the perennial traffic problems affecting their constituents, but on certain conditions.

In the recent Metro Manila Council (MMC), Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista said the mayors understand that the purpose of the emergency powers was to speed up the process and procurement for transport and infrastructure projects which are needed to solve the traffic crisis nationwide.



(Manila Bulletin) President Duterte(Manila Bulletin)

“With emergency powers, traffic-related projects still have to go through proper process but it would be expedited much quicker,” said Bautista, head of the MMC traffic and transport committee.

He said mayors will issue a resolution supporting the three points sought for the granting of emergency powers: The need to expedite the procurement processes, limit the issuance of temporary restraining orders and injunctions, and speed up the expropriation process of the projects.

However, a condition the mayors cited is the need for the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Inter-Agency Council on Traffic (IACT) to coordinate the execution of policies on traffic management since they are independent and separate from local government units (LGUs).

During the meeting, Mandaluyong City Mayor Menchie Abalos complained that Shaw Boulevard has been recently clogged with traffic, irking her constituents.

Pasig City Mayor Robert “Bobby” Eusebio also said that it took him an hour and a half to get to Ortigas area in Pasig from the city hall.

“While there is improvement on EDSA, inner roads and secondary roads are left behind. The constituency is greatly affected because the national government executed something based on initial consultation,” said Bautista.

The mayors also highlighted the need for the IACT to discuss their traffic management to traffic officers of the LGUs and in consideration with their traffic ordinances.

“In order to fix traffic, we have agreed to conduct a workshop while waiting for the granting of the emergency powers,” Bautista said.

Part of the emergency powers is putting traffic personnel of the LGUs under the operational control of the IACT.

Congressional distraction

Meanwhile, an economic analyst said Congress should focus on the passage of a bill granting emergency powers for President Duterte to ease Metro Manila traffic instead of getting distracted by legislative hearings.

Peter Wallace, founder of Wallace Business Forum, said he hopes the legislature would “stop all these hearings” and grant the President emergency powers before going on recess at the end of the month.

“He has asked for emergency powers and I see that that’s a bit stuck in Congress at that moment. And I think, and I certainly hope that this will change,” Wallace said in a Palace press briefing.

“Stop all these hearings and things for now. Concentrate just on getting emergency powers so the government can act with speed to get things done,” he added.

Wallace made the remarks as both houses of Congress have been busy holding inquiries related to the country’s drug problem. A Senate panel inquiry is focused on the alleged extrajudicial killings since Duterte launched his campaign on illegal drugs. A House committee, on other hand, is looking into the alleged proliferation of the drug trade in the national penitentiary.

The proposed emergency powers to deal with the traffic problem is among the priority bills endorsed by the President in his recent State-of-the-Nation Address (SONA).

Wallace said the proposed emergency powers proposal was a quick and drastic solution to the country’s traffic woes. It would also allow the government to hasten processes such as completion of road projects, he added. (With a report from Genalyn D. Kabiling)