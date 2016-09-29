Michael Pangilinan gears up for the big one

Michael Pangilinan (Facebook)

Singer Michael Pangilinan has an upcoming concert that is bound to level up his career even more.

Titled “Powerhouse Pinoy World-Class Performers” happening on Oct. 28 at The Theater of Solaire Resorts & Casino, it sees Michael perform with the likes of Arnel Pineda, 4th Impact, Morissette Amon, and Mayumi & T.O. M. S.

“Siyempre nu’ng nalaman ko po na kasama ako sa production na ‘to ay natuwa po ako,” Michael said.

He promised to perform songs from his album during the concert presented by Lucky 7 Koi Productions Inc’s. He will also sing those requested by production executives, including Maroon 5’s “Sugar” and Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.”

Michael hopes the concert will open doors for him in the international circuit.

“Baka makalibot kasi kami sa ibang bansa,” he said. “Pero hindi ko naman hinahangad maging sikat sa ibang bansa. Ang gusto ko lang ay maipakita ang talent na ibinigay ni God.”

While enjoying popularity now, Michael is realistic enough to know it could end any time. This is why he pushes himself to work harder.

“Dapat alam mo kung saan ka pupunta kasi minsan nasa taas ka eh, baka paggising mo nasa baba ka na,” he said. (With report from Jojo P. Panaligan)