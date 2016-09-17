Miguel Tanfelix makes a stand against pre-marital sex



Turning 18 this month, Miguel Tanfelix proudly shared he is a virgin and aims to stay so till he gets married.

On premarital sex, he said, “Kapag ginawa niyo iyon, ang kawawa is ’yung boy, ’yung girl and if ever the baby so no talaga. There are lots of things na pwede niyo gawin rather than sex, drugs or smoking.”

Miguel was chosen by the Commission on Population (POPCOM), in partnership with United Nations Population Fund and the Center for Health Solutions and Innovations Philippines, Inc. (CHSI), as their celebrity ambassador for U4U, POPCOM’s flag- ship program for teens. The program hopes to help the youth make “responsible decisions to prevent teenage pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STI).”

“Siguro na-research nila kung ano ginagawa ko. Siguro nakita nila na I’m a responsible kid kasi nag-aaral ako, nagwo-work ako. Then, ’yung family ko kasi, ’yung daddy ko teacher. So siguro naisip nila na education is really a big part of who I am,” Miguel said of his new job.

The actor admitted, “Pressure siya (sa akin) pero ayaw ko siya tingnan as ganon kasi magandang chance ito para mag-voice out sa teenagers facing this kind of problems. Blessing na ikaw ’yung nakuha kasi mas makakatulong ka sa teenagers and also sa parents sa pag-guide or pag-inspire sa anak nila.”

Miguel also leads school programs such as Teen Trail for the youth.

“Gagawa kami ng activities where students can learn while having fun, how to prevent mistakes and how to be more responsible. Sana mas ma-guide pa namin sila para mas makapag-take sila ng better decisions in life,” he said.

As teenage pregnancy rises in number, Miguel advised, “Basta keep your core and ’yung values na tinuturo ng magulang niyo, huwag niyo kalimutan. Nasa huli talaga ’yung pagsisisi. Huwag kayo mag-settle sa panandaliang sarap at pang-matagalang hirap.”

Miguel knows getting into romantic relationships is inevitable for many young people.

“Hindi po natin matatanggal ’yung love, lalo na ’yung mga teenagers na maaga mag-girlfriend or mag-boyfriend. Well ang payo ko sa kanila, don’t be too serious. Kapag naging seryoso ka masyado sa karelasyon mo, pwede niyong gawin ’yung mga bagay na ito. So huwag maging seryoso sa love. Maging inspiration mo siya, hindi distraction. Kung mahal mo talaga ’yung babae, hindi mo iisipin na maaksidente kayo parehas,” he said.

Teens are naturally curious about sex. So how does Miguel handle himself when it comes to that?

“Ako as a teenager, an actor and a student, sobra po kasing busy ng schedule ko. So parang everyday may school ako, kung walang school, may taping or guesting, or may seminar. Bumibisita din ako sa UN or sa POPCOM. So hindi ko pa siya naiisip. Alam ko din ’yung priorities ko kasi. Kung maisip ko man siya, naiisip ko ’yung consequences na pwede mangyari.”

Amid talks linking him to his love team partner Bianca Umali, Miguel maintained they are just “very close friends.”

“Kami ni Bianca we always care for each other, sinusuportahan namin ang isa’t-isa. Sa dami ng blessings na dumadating sa amin ngayon, mahirap pagsabayin. Nag-aaral din kami pareho kaya hindi namin ipa-prioritize ’yung love ngayon,” he said.

Aside from school, Miguel is busy with TV projects. He plays a special role on “Encantadia” as Pagaspas. He acts alongside Alden Richards, who plays Lakan.

“Very professional siya at mabait. Kapag nakausap niyo siya, mapi-feel niyo na ang galing na hindi pa din siya nagbabago. May mga aral ako na napupulot sa kanya, ’yung hindi nagbabago,” he said.

Miguel wishes for “world peace” for his birthday. But personally, he said, “Sana mas mamulaklak pa ’yung career ko. Sana ’yung friends ko happy. Sana maging safe ’yung upcoming trip ko sa Singapore.”