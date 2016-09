Mild quake hits Dinagat

Dinagat Islands | photo courtesy of Phivolcs | mb.com.ph

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake shook Loreto town in Dinagat Islands on Saturday morning, Sept. 17, 2016.

The quake hit Loreto at 11:17 in the morning was tectonic in origin and was only 7 kilometers deep.

A Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology bulletin reported no damage and aftershocks were expected.