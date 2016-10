Mild quake jolts Davao Occ town

A mild magnitude 5 earthquake struck Sarangani town in Davao Occidental Friday morning, October 14.

Aftershocks are expected after the quake, which occurred at 4:18 a.m., said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

PhiVolcs / MB.COM.PH

The epicenter was detected at 145 kilometers east of Sarangani town, with a depth of 12 km.

Citing that it was tectonic in origin, Phivolcs in its advisory said that there were no damages expected.