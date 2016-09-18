Military reserve units can be used in anti-crime drive — DND

MANILA — Military reservist units can be use in the ongoing fight against illegal drugs, graft and corruption and criminality.



(mb.com.ph) Department of National Defense logo(mb.com.ph)

This was stressed by Department of National Defense (DND) undersecretary Ricardo David as the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) concluded its celebration of the 37th National Reservist Week Saturday.

“Reservists will be our reliable partners in the fight against illegal drugs, graft and corruption and criminality,” he added.

David also expressed confidence that the AFP leadership shall continue to focus its programs and activities in the enhancement of their operational capabilities and readiness of all reservists.

This year’s National Reservist Week theme is “Laang Kawal: Patuloy ba Naghahanda at Nagsasanay tungo sa Mapayapa, Masagana at Maunlad na Bayan”.

As a leveling up activity, 15 provinces organized a Ready Reserve Battalion (RRBn) adopting the joint force structure representing the three major services.

The number of participating provinces will increase in the succeeding years until 81 provinces of the entire country will have its respective Joint Force Ready Reserve Battalion.

The Joint Force RRBns will assist the Unified Commands during Humanitarian and Disaster Response Operations.

David also asked for support in the move of President Rodrigo Duterte to make the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) mandatory for our schools.

“The revival of the ROTC will inculcate the sense of patriotism, the sense of discipline as we as the sense of good citizenship,” he said.(PNA)