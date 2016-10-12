Military to KMP: Cooperate on farmer leader’s death probe

By Antonio L. Colina IV

Davao City – The military’s 10th Infantry Division called on the militants to cooperate with the police to identify the suspects behind the killing of anti-mining and human rights activist Jimmy Saipan.

Capt. Rhyan B. Batchar, chief of division public affairs of the 10th ID, said that the Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) should provide information and evidence to support their allegations that the military is behind the killing.

“We call on the KMP Secretary General to instead cooperate with the on-going police investigation on the cowardly killing of Mr. Saipan by providing information and evidence to support his allegations,” he said.

He added that the military is willing to subject any of their personnel to police investigation.

“We encourage concerned individuals and groups to file appropriate charges against any of our personnel who commit any crime. We do not tolerate any misbehavior of our troops and will be very grateful to those who will help us purge our ranks of misfits,” he said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the KMP condemned the killing of the farmer leader and pointed to the 10th ID as suspects behind his death.

“We condemn this latest incident of peasant killing… We blame Saipan’s killing on the 10th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army that have been terrorizing the entire Compostela Valley since 2008,” the statement said.

Batchar called on the militants to wait for the results of the police investigation and “go beyond their usual propaganda.”

Jimmy Saipan, secretary general of the Compostela Farmers Association (CFA), was shot by unidentified gunmen at around 5:45 a.m. on Monday in Montevista town in Compostela Valley Province.

He was rushed to Compostela Valley Provincial Hospital and later transferred to Davao Regional Hospital in Tagum City, Davao del Norte where he expired Tuesday afternoon.

The KMPs statement added that Saipan opposed the entry of Agusan Petroleum and Mineral Corp (AGPET), a large mining company owned by San Miguel Corporation (SMC) that covers 12,000 hectares within the ancestral domain in Compostela’s Ngan village.

He was active in Manilakbayan, a caravan from Mindanao to Manila, to help promote land protection and peace.